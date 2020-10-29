October 29, 2020 | 3:29pm
This tilapia and vegetable casserole is an easy way to incorporate fresh vegetables into a delicious meal. Savory bread crumbs add a nice crunch to the tender casserole.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Healthy Request® Condensed Cream of Celery Soup
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
- 1/4 Cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese
- 2 Tablespoons plain dry whole wheat bread crumbs
- 1 Teaspoon soft, tub margarine, melted
- 1/8 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1 small red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch-long strips (about 1 cup)
- 1 small red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 Pound tilapia fillets (about 4 fillets)
Directions
Heat the oven to 450°F. Stir the soup and thyme in a small bowl. Stir the cheese, bread crumbs, margarine and paprika in a small bowl.
Place the zucchini, pepper and onion into an 11x8x2-inch baking dish. Top with the fish. Pour the soup mixture over the fish. Sprinkle with the bread crumb mixture.
Bake for 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork and the vegetables are tender.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving208
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol70mg23%
Protein27g54%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B122µg83%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.4%
Vitamin C33mg36%
Vitamin D4µg24%
Vitamin E1mg6.4%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)58µg14%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus273mg39%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium576mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.9%
Sodium332mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.5%