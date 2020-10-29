tilapia and vegetable casserole

Heat the oven to 450°F. Stir the soup and thyme in a small bowl. Stir the cheese, bread crumbs, margarine and paprika in a small bowl.

Place the zucchini, pepper and onion into an 11x8x2-inch baking dish. Top with the fish. Pour the soup mixture over the fish. Sprinkle with the bread crumb mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork and the vegetables are tender.