Tie Dye Cake

Prepare cake mix as directed on package, using egg whites. Divide batter evenly among 4 medium bowls. Add vanilla and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon purple food color to first bowl. Add raspberry flavor and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon blue food color to second bowl. Add lemon extract and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon pink food color to third bowl. Add orange extract and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon green food color to fourth bowl. Stir until batters are evenly tinted.

Drop tablespoonfuls of batter randomly into 2 greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake as directed on package. Cool cakes on wire rack.

Fill and frost cake layers with white frosting.