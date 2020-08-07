  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tie Dye Cake

August 7, 2020 | 2:19pm
A stunning dessert that will impress your guests
Courtesy of McCormick

On the surface this dessert looks like a normal, tasty cake. But when you cut into it, you'll find a unique and colorful tie dye center. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
30 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 package (2-layer size) white cake mix
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • McCormick® Neon Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Raspberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lemon Extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract
  • 2 cans (16 ounces each) white frosting

Directions

Prepare cake mix as directed on package, using egg whites. Divide batter evenly among 4 medium bowls. Add vanilla and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon purple food color to first bowl. Add raspberry flavor and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon blue food color to second bowl. Add lemon extract and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon pink food color to third bowl. Add orange extract and 20 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon) neon green food color to fourth bowl. Stir until batters are evenly tinted.

Drop tablespoonfuls of batter randomly into 2 greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake as directed on package. Cool cakes on wire rack.

Fill and frost cake layers with white frosting.

