Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey Casserole

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Spray 8-inch baking dish with no-stick cooking spray.

Spoon in 2 cups stuffing, then top with turkey.

Combine 1/4 cup mayonnaise with cranberry sauce; evenly spread over turkey.

Combine remaining 1/2 cup mayonnaise, potatoes, ½ cup Crispy Onions and 1 cup cheese in large bowl.

Evenly spread on turkey.

Bake 35 minutes or until heated through.

Top with remaining cheese and onions and bake 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted.

Garnish, if desired, with dried cranberries.