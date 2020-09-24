Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey Casserole

September 24, 2020 | 11:17am
When temperatures drop, casseroles become the comfort food of choice. Luckily, this easy bake uses up all the leftovers you'll have after a hearty holiday dinner.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 2 Cups prepared stuffing
- 4 Cups cooked turkey
- 3/4 Cups mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup whole berry cranberry sauce
- 2 Cups prepared mashed potatoes
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 Cup French's® Caramelized Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Spray 8-inch baking dish with no-stick cooking spray.
Spoon in 2 cups stuffing, then top with turkey.
Combine 1/4 cup mayonnaise with cranberry sauce; evenly spread over turkey.
Combine remaining 1/2 cup mayonnaise, potatoes, ½ cup Crispy Onions and 1 cup cheese in large bowl.
Evenly spread on turkey.
Bake 35 minutes or until heated through.
Top with remaining cheese and onions and bake 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted.
Garnish, if desired, with dried cranberries.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving860
Total Fat55g85%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated18g89%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein46g92%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A245µg27%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.8mg62.7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium439mg44%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)83µg21%
Folic acid26µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium66mg16%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus570mg81%
Polyunsaturated19gN/A
Potassium627mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.5%
Sodium1385mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.4%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water228gN/A
Zinc4mg40%