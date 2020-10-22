Thai-inspired braised short ribs

These short ribs get sweetness from orange and carrot, earthiness from onion and lemongrass, heat from chile garlic paste and floral notes from grains of paradise.
This recipe by Stacey Ballis appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Access to ingredients could be complicated. Delivery services may still be overwhelmed, so if you are placing an order, do so well in advance.
If you cannot source boneless short ribs you can buy bone-in short ribs, a whole chuck roast that you can cut into 8-ounce portions, or a brisket that you can keep whole. The recipe will also work with oxtails or osso buco. Any orange or tangerine will do, or grapefruit, or just regular bottled orange juice, about half a cup.
This recipe can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the fridge, or up to three months in advance and frozen.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons peanut oil
- 12 pieces boneless chuck short ribs, about 6 1/2 pounds
- 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
- 2 medium yellow onions, cut in half then sliced in half-moons
- 2 pieces lemongrass, cut into 2-inch pieces and smashed with the back of a knife or meat tenderizer
- 2 small cara cara or blood oranges, quartered
- 1 Tablespoon chile garlic paste or sauce, such as Lan Chi brand
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground grains of paradise (can substitute coriander)
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat.
Season short ribs with salt, ground grains of paradise and black pepper.
When the oil is shimmering, sear the short ribs on all sides to deep brown caramelization, three to four minutes per side.
Work in batches if necessary.
Transfer the beef to a slow cooker in an even layer.
Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet.
Add the onions and carrots to the skillet.
Cook over medium heat until they have good color.
Transfer them to the slow cooker with the ribs; pour off the remaining fat from the skillet.
Squeeze the oranges by hand into a small bowl and nestle the quarters in between the short ribs in the slow cooker, along with the lemongrass pieces.
Dissolve the chile paste or sauce in the orange juice.
Deglaze the skillet with the juice mixture.
Pour the juices over the ribs and vegetables in the slow cooker.
Add just enough water to come up to the level of the ribs, so that they are just shy of submerged, with about ¼ inch sticking out of the liquid.
Cover and cook on high until very tender, six to eight hours.
Defat as much as you can and remove the lemongrass pieces before serving.
If you make ahead, store in the fridge, remove any solid fat that collects on top and reheat in the slow cooker on low for two to three hours before serving.