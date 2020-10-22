Thai-inspired braised short ribs

Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat.

Season short ribs with salt, ground grains of paradise and black pepper.

When the oil is shimmering, sear the short ribs on all sides to deep brown caramelization, three to four minutes per side.

Work in batches if necessary.

Transfer the beef to a slow cooker in an even layer.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the skillet.

Add the onions and carrots to the skillet.

Cook over medium heat until they have good color.

Transfer them to the slow cooker with the ribs; pour off the remaining fat from the skillet.

Squeeze the oranges by hand into a small bowl and nestle the quarters in between the short ribs in the slow cooker, along with the lemongrass pieces.

Dissolve the chile paste or sauce in the orange juice.

Deglaze the skillet with the juice mixture.

Pour the juices over the ribs and vegetables in the slow cooker.

Add just enough water to come up to the level of the ribs, so that they are just shy of submerged, with about ¼ inch sticking out of the liquid.

Cover and cook on high until very tender, six to eight hours.

Defat as much as you can and remove the lemongrass pieces before serving.

If you make ahead, store in the fridge, remove any solid fat that collects on top and reheat in the slow cooker on low for two to three hours before serving.