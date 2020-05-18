Thai Grilled Chicken Noodle Salad

This Thai-inspired chicken noodle salad is packed with bold flavors and veggies, making a healthy and seriously crave-worthy dish.
Ingredients
For the Chicken:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh mint
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons chopped ginger
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 Teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon chopped toasted peanuts
- 1/2 lime, cut into 4 wedges for garnish
For the Dressing:
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon Asian sweet chili sauce
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon honey
For the Noodle Salad:
- 6 Ounces bean thread noodles (cellophane or transparent noodles)
- 1/4 Cup coarsely chopped basil
- 1/4 Cup coarsely chopped mint
- 1/4 Cup coarsely chopped cilantro
- 12 snow peas, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 carrots, peeled and shredded
- 2 scallions, sliced
Directions
For the Chicken:
Make marinade for chicken by combining, basil, mint, and cilantro in a food processor bowl. Add lime juice, ginger, garlic, soy, fish sauce oil, and honey. Process until smooth. Remove marinade from processor into ziplock bag and add red pepper flakes. Place chicken in bag, seal bag, and marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Heat grill on medium high. Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Place on heated grates and grill for about 5-6 minutes per side or until chicken registers 165 degrees F on an instant read thermometer. Remove chicken from grill.
Slice each chicken breast crosswise into 1-inch strips. Place chicken slices on top of noodles in each bowl. Sprinkle with peanuts and garnish with lime wedges. Serve immediately.
For the Dressing:
In a bowl, combine all dressing ingredients. Reserve.
For the Noodle Salad:
Place noodles in a large bowl, cover with boiling water. Let stand until softened, about 4 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain again well. With a knife or scissors inserted into bowl, cut noodles several times.
Place noodles in bowl. Pour reserved dressing over noodles and toss. Add basil, mint, cilantro, snow peas, tomatoes, carrots, and scallions. Toss well until combined. Divide among four soup plates.