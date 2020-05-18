Thai Grilled Chicken Noodle Salad

Make marinade for chicken by combining, basil, mint, and cilantro in a food processor bowl. Add lime juice, ginger, garlic, soy, fish sauce oil, and honey. Process until smooth. Remove marinade from processor into ziplock bag and add red pepper flakes. Place chicken in bag, seal bag, and marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Heat grill on medium high. Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Place on heated grates and grill for about 5-6 minutes per side or until chicken registers 165 degrees F on an instant read thermometer. Remove chicken from grill.

Slice each chicken breast crosswise into 1-inch strips. Place chicken slices on top of noodles in each bowl. Sprinkle with peanuts and garnish with lime wedges. Serve immediately.