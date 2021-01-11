Teriyaki Tempeh

Once you blanch tempeh, a desirable meat alternative, the protein packed food can easily take on any flavor. In this recipe, tempeh is marinated with a sweet teriyaki sauce.
Recipe courtesy of Ian Theasby and Henry David Firth of BOSH.tv, from their cookbook, Speedy BOSH! Quick. Easy. All Plants.
Ingredients
For the tempeh
- 7 Ounces tempeh
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- large handful of cashews
For the teriyaki sauce
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon light brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon Chinese vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon ginger paste or a few gratings of fresh ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon jarred minced garlic or 1 grated clove
- 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon water
For the sesame rice and greens
- 6 Tablespoons basmati rice
- Large handful of green beans, broccolini, or kale, or a mix
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- Generous pinch of salt
To serve
- 1 scallion
- 1 1/4 inch piece of fresh ginger
- 1 Tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)
Directions
For the tempeh
Fill the saucepan with boiling water, add the tempeh, and blanch for 5 minutes (or steam it in a steamer).
For the teriyaki sauce
Meanwhile, make the teriyaki sauce: Put the soy sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, and garlic into the small saucepan and stir until the sugar has dissolved.
Put the cornstarch into a small bowl with the water and mix to make a slurry.
Add to the pan and stir until slightly thickened and glossy. Remove from the heat.
Marinate the tempeh: Drain the tempeh and cut it into strips.
Tip it into the pan with the teriyaki sauce and toss to coat. Set aside. Bring more water to a boil.
For the sesame rice and greens
Boil the rice: Rinse the saucepan used for the tempeh and put the rice in it. Cover generously with boiling water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the tempeh: Put the skillet over medium heat and add the vegetable oil.
Add the tempeh to the hot oil, reserving any teriyaki sauce that gets left behind. Fry for 6–8 minutes, until dark brown all over, adding the cashews to the pan after 3 minutes to cook alongside the tempeh.
Back to the rice: After 10 minutes of simmering, the rice will be pretty much done, so chuck in your greens, cover, and cook for 3 minutes.
Drain, drizzle with the sesame oil, and sprinkle in the salt, then cover loosely with a clean kitchen towel until ready to serve.
To serve
Serve: Divide the sesame rice and greens between 2 plates and top with the tempeh.
Brush with any teriyaki sauce you have left. Slice the scallion and scatter it over the top. Grate over some ginger and scatter on the sesame seeds (if using).