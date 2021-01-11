Teriyaki Tempeh

Meanwhile, make the teriyaki sauce: Put the soy sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, and garlic into the small saucepan and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Put the cornstarch into a small bowl with the water and mix to make a slurry.

Add to the pan and stir until slightly thickened and glossy. Remove from the heat.

Marinate the tempeh: Drain the tempeh and cut it into strips.

Tip it into the pan with the teriyaki sauce and toss to coat. Set aside. Bring more water to a boil.