Tempting tetrazzini casserole

Set the oven to 400°F. Melt half the butter. Stir the melted butter and bread crumbs in a small bowl.

Heat the remaining butter in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add the sherry. Cook for 1 minute, stirring to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the saucepan.

Stir in the soup, milk and Parmesan cheese. Add the chicken, peas and spaghetti and toss to coat. Spoon the chicken mixture into a 13x9x2-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the chicken mixture.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling.