Tempting tetrazzini casserole

This creamy pasta casserole is a clever way to use up leftover turkey or chicken. Fresh peas and mushrooms take the cheesy dish to the next level.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Notes
Tips: For 3 cups cubed, cooked chicken: Cook 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cubed, in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat in 5 cups boiling water, for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 package (8 ounces) sliced mushrooms
- 2 Tablespoons dry sherry
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 1/2 Cup milk
- 3/4 Cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 Cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey
- 1/2 Cup frozen peas
- 8 Ounces (1/2 of a 1-pound package) spaghetti, prepared according to package directions (about 4 cups)
- 1/3 Cup plain dry bread crumbs
Directions
Set the oven to 400°F. Melt half the butter. Stir the melted butter and bread crumbs in a small bowl.
Heat the remaining butter in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add the sherry. Cook for 1 minute, stirring to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the saucepan.
Stir in the soup, milk and Parmesan cheese. Add the chicken, peas and spaghetti and toss to coat. Spoon the chicken mixture into a 13x9x2-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the chicken mixture.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling.