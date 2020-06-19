Tart Cherry and Apple Oven Pancake

Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? With this recipe you can, just mix tart cherries and apples in a skillet with butter, sugar and cinnamon before baking them on top of a homemade pancake.
Recipe courtesy of Amanda Paa, Heartbeet Kitchen, provided by Choose Cherries
Ingredients
For the tart cherry apple topping
- 2 medium apples, thinly sliced
- 3/4 Cups canned in water Montmorency tart cherries
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 3 Tablespoons organic cane sugar
For the pancake batter
- 1/2 Cup almond flour
- 1/2 Cup sweet rice flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon maple syrup
Directions
For the tart cherry apple topping
For the pancake batter
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add tart cherries and apple, stirring to coat. Bring to medium heat, and add sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pinch of salt. Cook for 7-8 minutes until apples are soft and starting to caramelize. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together almond flour, sweet rice flour, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk in eggs, then cream, then water and vanilla, and maple syrup, until batter is smooth. (Alternatively, use a blender to mix all of this together.) Set aside.
Place pan in oven, with 2 tablespoons butter. Let butter melt, then remove and swirl butter around pan. Add 1/2 of the tart cherry apple mixture evenly to bottom of pan.
Pour batter over apple mixture. Bake for 10 minutes at 300 degrees F. Then turn up to 350 degrees F and bake for 20 minutes longer, until pancake is cooked through and beginning to brown. Top with fresh whipped cream and remaining tart cherry apple mixture.