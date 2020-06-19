  1. Home
Tart Cherry and Apple Oven Pancake

June 19, 2020 | 11:41am
Dessert for breakfast anyone?
Recipe courtesy of Amanda Paa, Heartbeet Kitchen

Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? With this recipe you can, just mix tart cherries and apples in a skillet with butter, sugar and cinnamon before baking them on top of a homemade pancake.

Recipe courtesy of Amanda Paa, Heartbeet Kitchen, provided by Choose Cherries

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
322
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the tart cherry apple topping

  • 2 medium apples, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 Cups canned in water Montmorency tart cherries
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 Tablespoons organic cane sugar

For the pancake batter

  • 1/2 Cup almond flour
  • 1/2 Cup sweet rice flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon maple syrup

Directions

For the tart cherry apple topping

For the pancake batter

​​​​Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add tart cherries and apple, stirring to coat. Bring to medium heat, and add sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pinch of salt. Cook for 7-8 minutes until apples are soft and starting to caramelize. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together almond flour, sweet rice flour, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk in eggs, then cream, then water and vanilla, and maple syrup, until batter is smooth. (Alternatively, use a blender to mix all of this together.) Set aside.

Place pan in oven, with 2 tablespoons butter. Let butter melt, then remove and swirl butter around pan. Add 1/2 of the tart cherry apple mixture evenly to bottom of pan.

Pour batter over apple mixture. Bake for 10 minutes at 300 degrees F. Then turn up to 350 degrees F and bake for 20 minutes longer, until pancake is cooked through and beginning to brown. Top with fresh whipped cream and remaining tart cherry apple mixture.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving322
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol130mg43%
Protein7g14%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A168µg19%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.8mg4.3%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus130mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium240mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.6%
Sodium144mg6%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water133gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.5%
