Tart Cherry and Apple Oven Pancake

​​​​Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add tart cherries and apple, stirring to coat. Bring to medium heat, and add sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pinch of salt. Cook for 7-8 minutes until apples are soft and starting to caramelize. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together almond flour, sweet rice flour, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk in eggs, then cream, then water and vanilla, and maple syrup, until batter is smooth. (Alternatively, use a blender to mix all of this together.) Set aside.

Place pan in oven, with 2 tablespoons butter. Let butter melt, then remove and swirl butter around pan. Add 1/2 of the tart cherry apple mixture evenly to bottom of pan.

Pour batter over apple mixture. Bake for 10 minutes at 300 degrees F. Then turn up to 350 degrees F and bake for 20 minutes longer, until pancake is cooked through and beginning to brown. Top with fresh whipped cream and remaining tart cherry apple mixture.