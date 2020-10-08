  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Taco Waffles

October 8, 2020 | 4:27pm
A mash-up of two cult-favorite foods
taco waffles
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Why choose between waffles and tacos if you don't have to? This recipe brings both foods together with cheese, bacons, jalapenos and chives.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
585
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 1/4 Cup bacon bits
  • 2 jalapeno chile peppers
  • 1/4 Cup shredded Mexican cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons chives
  • 2 Tablespoons tomatoes
  • 1/3 Cup pancake mix, complete

Directions

Preheat your waffle cone maker and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium size bowl, whisk together two large eggs.

Over medium heat, heat a small skillet with a tablespoon of oil until hot.

Pour in eggs.

As eggs begin to set, slowly pull them in a skillet with a spatula, forming soft curds.

Continue cooking, until desired doneness.

Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, mix waffle batter according to packaging.

Pour 1/4 of the batter into the waffle cone maker, making sure to spread it out evenly.

Close lid and cook for about one minute before checking for doneness.

Cook until browned to your liking.

Immediately place done waffle cones into taco holder to form shape.

Stuff with scrambled eggs, then top with bacon, jalapenos and chives.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving585
Total Fat32g50%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol384mg100%
Protein35g71%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A264µg29%
Vitamin B121µg58%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.2%
Vitamin C39mg44%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K21µg17%
Calcium494mg49%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)91µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)114µg28%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus849mg100%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium635mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg88%
Sodium1618mg67%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.8%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water134gN/A
Zinc4mg38%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
eggs
jalapenos
waffles
taco waffles