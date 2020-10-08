taco waffles

Preheat your waffle cone maker and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium size bowl, whisk together two large eggs.

Over medium heat, heat a small skillet with a tablespoon of oil until hot.

Pour in eggs.

As eggs begin to set, slowly pull them in a skillet with a spatula, forming soft curds.

Continue cooking, until desired doneness.

Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, mix waffle batter according to packaging.

Pour 1/4 of the batter into the waffle cone maker, making sure to spread it out evenly.

Close lid and cook for about one minute before checking for doneness.

Cook until browned to your liking.

Immediately place done waffle cones into taco holder to form shape.

Stuff with scrambled eggs, then top with bacon, jalapenos and chives.