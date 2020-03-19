March 19, 2020 | 4:23pm
© Valeriy Surujiu/Dreamstime.com
These taco roll-ups make for a great party appetizer or a simple snack for home. This dish is meatless, but you can always have fun with the recipe and cook up some chicken or steak to add in.
Ingredients
- 1 can refried beans
- 1/2 can pitted black olives
- 8 Ounces cream cheese
- 3 large flour tortillas
- Shredded cheddar cheese to taste
Directions
Chop the black olives.
Mix cream cheese and refried beans, then add in chopped olives.
Spread the mix on the tortillas. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top. Roll the tortilla, wrap in saran wrap and refrigerate for an hour.
After the rolls have chilled, slice into 1-inch portions. Dip in sour cream or guacamole for added flavor.