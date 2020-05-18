Sweet Tea Brined Grilled Chicken With Peach BBQ Sauce

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Remove from heat and add the tea bags. Cover and steep for 10 to 12 minutes.

Remove the tea bags and stir in the sugar, kosher salt, lemon slices and peppercorns. Stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Stir in 2 cups of ice cubes until ice has melted. Brine should be cool before adding the chicken, so if the mixture is still warm, chill until cold enough to add the chicken.

Place the chicken thighs in a large resealable bag or container that will fit in the refrigerator. Add the brine and 1 cup of cold water. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until softened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the peaches, brown sugar, peach nectar, vinegar, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, ginger powder, salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, until peaches start to break down.

With a potato masher or immersion blender, mash until slightly chunky or to desired thickness. Simmer for 5 minutes more, until flavors have married and the sauce thickens.

Reserve half of the BBQ sauce for serving.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-low heat. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Discard the brine.

Brush the chicken thighs with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and place skin side down on the grill. Grill for 2 to 3 minutes to brown and grill mark the chicken skin. Turn the chicken skin side up and grill for the remaining 15 to 20 minutes.

With a long-handled spoon, baste the thighs with the peach BBQ sauce every 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is done.

Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 180°F. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serve Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with reserved Peach BBQ Sauce and your choice of sides.