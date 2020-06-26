  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Sweet and Savory Apple Bacon Turkey Burgers

June 26, 2020 | 3:45pm
Bacon always makes a burger better
Perdue

The sweet and savory bacon sweetens your typical turkey burger.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
31 m
1 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
775
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Apples

  • 2 Tablespoons Olive oil
  • 2 Granny smith apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped
  • 1 Small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 Clove of garlic, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons Ginger, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon Rosemary, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinammon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Ground allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Pepper
  • 1 Pinch of Ground cloves
  • 1/3 Cup Brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup Water
  • 1/4 Cup Apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup Raisins
  • 1 Tablespoon Grainy mustard

For the Turkey burgers

  • 6 Fresh ground turkey patties
  • 6 Slices of aged cheddar cheese
  • 6 Burger buns
  • 1 1/2 Cup Mixed greens
  • 12 Slices of bacon, cooked

Directions

For the Apples

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add apples, onion, garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add rosemary, cinnamon, allspice, salt, pepper and cloves. Cook for 3 minutes or until fragrant. Add brown sugar, water, vinegar and raisins; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until thick and most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in grainy mustard. Cool to room temperature.

For the Turkey burgers

Prepare the turkey burgers according to package directions. Top each burger with a slice of cheese 1 minute before moving from the grill.

To assemble burgers, layer mixed greens, bacon, burger and 1/4 cup apple chutney on each bun.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving775
Total Fat48g73%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated16g82%
Cholesterol146mg49%
Protein41g83%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A139µg15%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B60.9mg69.9%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.7%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium312mg31%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)94µg23%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium62mg15%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg76%
Phosphorus513mg73%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium640mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.3%
Sodium877mg37%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45.6%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water225gN/A
Zinc5mg44%
