Sweet and Savory Apple Bacon Turkey Burgers

The sweet and savory bacon sweetens your typical turkey burger.
Ingredients
For the Apples
- 2 Tablespoons Olive oil
- 2 Granny smith apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped
- 1 Small onion, finely chopped
- 1 Clove of garlic, minced
- 2 Teaspoons Ginger, minced
- 1 Teaspoon Rosemary, finely chopped
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinammon
- 1/4 Teaspoon Ground allspice
- 1/4 Teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon Pepper
- 1 Pinch of Ground cloves
- 1/3 Cup Brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup Water
- 1/4 Cup Apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 Cup Raisins
- 1 Tablespoon Grainy mustard
For the Turkey burgers
- 6 Fresh ground turkey patties
- 6 Slices of aged cheddar cheese
- 6 Burger buns
- 1 1/2 Cup Mixed greens
- 12 Slices of bacon, cooked
Directions
For the Apples
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add apples, onion, garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add rosemary, cinnamon, allspice, salt, pepper and cloves. Cook for 3 minutes or until fragrant. Add brown sugar, water, vinegar and raisins; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until thick and most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in grainy mustard. Cool to room temperature.
For the Turkey burgers
Prepare the turkey burgers according to package directions. Top each burger with a slice of cheese 1 minute before moving from the grill.
To assemble burgers, layer mixed greens, bacon, burger and 1/4 cup apple chutney on each bun.