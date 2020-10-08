over the top sweet potato sausage balls

Put regular meatballs on the back burner — figuratively, of course — and get the party started with these over the top sweet potato and sausage balls.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Andouille sausage, finely chopped
- 2 ground mild breakfast sausage (pre-cooked)
- 1 Tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 section garlic bulb, minced
- 1 Tablespoon seeded minced fresh jalapeno
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 Cup plain yellow cornmeal
- 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
- 2 1/4 Teaspoons baking powder
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can sweet potato puree
- 1 (4-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 Cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Set aside.
In a medium skillet, cook smoked sausage over medium-high heat until browned.
Using a slotted spoon, drain sausage on a paper towel.
Reserve pan drippings.
Add shallot, garlic and jalapeno.
Cook until softened, about five minutes.
Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and red pepper.
Add sweet potato, eggs and cream cheese, stirring to combine.
Add shredded cheeses, breakfast sausage and shallot, garlic and jalapeno mixture, stirring to combine.
Shape mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls.
Place on prepared pans.
Bake until browned and cooked through 15 to 18 minutes.
Serve with your favorite pepper jelly for an over-the-top appetizer.