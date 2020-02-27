Sweet Chili Caramelized Onion Breakfast Tacos

In a large frying pan, heat up your 4 tbsp of butter or oil. in the meantime, if you haven't already, slice your onion.

Place your onions in your frying pan, and pour in the sugar, chili powder and garlic. set the heat to medium low and let your onions cook for about 30 minutes, stir occasionally.

After 30 minutes, turn the heat to low, and keep your onions warm.

In a separate pan, scramble your eggs.

Then, assemble your tacos and enjoy.