Sweet Chili Caramelized Onion Breakfast Tacos

February 27, 2020 | 3:32pm
Spice up your mornings
These delicious and unique breakfast tacos are the perfect dish to make when you want to try something new. Onions caramelized in sweet chili and olive oil are the star of this fun recipe. 

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons oil or butter
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic power, or 1 fresh garlic clove
  • 1 sweet onion, sliced
  • 3 eggs, scrambled
  • 1/4 Cup black bleans
  • 3 tortilla shells

Directions

In a large frying pan, heat up your 4 tbsp of butter or oil. in the meantime, if you haven't already, slice your onion.

Place your onions in your frying pan, and pour in the sugar, chili powder and garlic. set the heat to medium low and let your onions cook for about 30 minutes, stir occasionally.

After 30 minutes, turn the heat to low, and keep your onions warm.

In a separate pan, scramble your eggs.

Then, assemble your tacos and enjoy.

