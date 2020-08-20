Sweet caramel strata with almonds and cherries

Preheat oven to 350°F.

For the Strata, mix eggs, sugar and extract in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in milk until well blended. Add bread cubes and cherries; toss to coat well.

Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Sprinkle evenly with almonds.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool slightly on wire rack.