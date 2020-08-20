Sweet caramel strata with almonds and cherries

August 20, 2020 | 3:44pm
Common in the midwest, strata will make for one festive addition to any holiday season brunch or breakfast table.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
Strata
- 4 eggs
- 1 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Almond Extract
- 3 Cups milk
- 7 Cups challah, French or Italian bread cubes
- 3/4 Cups dried cherries
- 1 Cup sliced almonds
Almond Butter Sauce
- 1 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Pure Almond Extract
Directions
Strata
Preheat oven to 350°F.
For the Strata, mix eggs, sugar and extract in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in milk until well blended. Add bread cubes and cherries; toss to coat well.
Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
Sprinkle evenly with almonds.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool slightly on wire rack.
Almond Butter Sauce
For the Almond Butter Sauce, bring sugar, butter and cream to boil in medium saucepan on medium heat.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Remove from heat. Stir in extracts.
Serve with strata.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving449
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar48gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol93mg31%
Protein8g17%
Carbs61g20%
Vitamin A171µg19%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium172mg17%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus165mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium299mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.3%
Sodium182mg8%
Sugars, added36gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water85gN/A
Zinc1mg9.1%