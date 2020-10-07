Swedish kringle

Kringle, a Scandinavian pastry, can be made in a variety of different ways. But this Swedish-inspired rendition is flavored with almond paste and almond extract. It's the perfect dessert to add to your holiday menu.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
For pastry A
- 1 Cup flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) cold unsalted butter, cut up
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons ice-cold water
For pastry B
- 4 Ounces almond paste
- 1 Cup water
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, cut up
- 1 Cup flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
For the icing
- 1 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 to 4 Tablespoons milk or cream
- 2 Tablespoons toasted almond slices
Directions
For pastry A
To make Pastry A, drop flour, salt and butter into the food processor.
Pulse several times, until crumbly.
Pour in 2-3 tablespoons water; pulse until clumpy.
Flatten: Turn out pastry clumps onto a sheet of parchment paper.
Divide in half and shape into 2 logs.
Roll or pat each log into a thin rectangle, each about 14 inches long and 4 ½ inches wide.
Slide parchment onto a baking sheet.
For pastry B
To make Pastry B, swirl almond paste in the food processor 1 minute.
Set aside.
Boil: In medium saucepan, heat water and butter to an energetic boil.
Pull pan off heat.
Immediately drop in flour.
Use an electric mixer to beat smooth.
Beat in almond paste, then eggs — one at a time — then extract.
Bake: Spread half of Pastry B over one rectangle of Pastry A, completely covering A.
Repeat with second rectangle.
Bake at 350 degrees until puffed and golden, about 45 minutes.
Cool completely.
For the icing
To make icing, beat confectioners' sugar, butter and both extracts together, using an electric mixer.
Add enough of the milk or cream to achieve a spreadable icing.
Spread half the icing over each cooled kringle.
Sprinkle on almonds.
Slice crosswise on the diagonal into 1-inch thick strips.
Enjoy.