Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

If you're hosting a fall themed dinner, this stuffing recipe is one you can't miss out on. Chopped Brussels sprouts, homemade stuffing and baby portobello mushrooms are mixed together and spooned into mini pie pumpkins, creating a fun autumn side dish.
Recipe courtesy of ReadySetEat
Ingredients
- 4 mini pie pumpkins
- 1 bag (10.8 oz each) Birds Eye® Steamfresh® Premium Brussels Sprouts
- 2 Tablespoons Earth Balance® Original Buttery Spread
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 medium carrots, halved lengthwise, sliced
- 2 medium ribs celery, sliced
- 8 Ounces baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 pkg (13.7 oz each) Gardein® The Ultimate Beefless Ground
- 1 Cup cooked wild rice
- 1/2 Cup dried apricots, diced
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 2 Teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon fresh sage leaves
- 1 Teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1 Teaspoon fresh rosemary
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Cut tops off pumpkins and remove seeds.
Place pumpkins on a large baking sheet with tops on and bake for 40 minutes.
After cooking, place pumpkins to the side while preparing stuffing.
Microwave Brussels sprouts according to package directions.
Pour out onto cutting board to cool.
Thinly slice cooked Brussels sprouts and set aside.
Melt Earth Balance in a large skillet over medium heat.
Pour in onion, carrots and celery and cook until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, beefless ground beef, rice, apricots, and seasonings to the skillet.
Cover and cook for 10 minutes; stirring occasionally.
Divide stuffing evenly between each pumpkin.
Replace tops onto pumpkins and cook in the oven for 10 minutes.
Remove from oven, cut each pumpkin in half, and serve.