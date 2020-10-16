Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Cut tops off pumpkins and remove seeds.

Place pumpkins on a large baking sheet with tops on and bake for 40 minutes.

After cooking, place pumpkins to the side while preparing stuffing.

Microwave Brussels sprouts according to package directions.

Pour out onto cutting board to cool.

Thinly slice cooked Brussels sprouts and set aside.

Melt Earth Balance in a large skillet over medium heat.

Pour in onion, carrots and celery and cook until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, beefless ground beef, rice, apricots, and seasonings to the skillet.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes; stirring occasionally.

Divide stuffing evenly between each pumpkin.

Replace tops onto pumpkins and cook in the oven for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven, cut each pumpkin in half, and serve.