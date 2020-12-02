  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Acorn Squash with Cheesy Rice and Poblanos

December 2, 2020
A perfect fall vegetarian dinner
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Stuffed squash is a great vegetarian entree for weeknight dinners. The combination of rice, green chile, corn and melted cheese makes a perfect stuffing for acorn squash. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 25 m
30 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
605
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
11 Acorn Squash Recipes You Need This Fall
Potato Recipes for Cheesy, Mashed and More
Delicious Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 small (about 1 pound each) acorn squash, halved, seeds and fibers removed
  • 2 to 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil
  • 1 medium-size white onion, chopped
  • 2 medium-size poblano chiles, halved, seeded, chopped (or 1 poblano and 1 red or yellow bell pepper)
  • 3 large cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 Cups cooked white or brown rice OR 1 pouch (8.8 to 10.5 ounces) fully cooked rice
  • 1 Cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon each: thyme, black pepper
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 1/3 Cup shredded Chihuahua or Monterey jack cheese
  • 3 green onions, trimmed, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges

Directions

Put squash halves, cut side down, in a single layer in a microwave-safe baking dish. (Work in batches to accommodate your microwave oven).

Add about ½ inch of water to the dish; cover with lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner.

Microwave on high, turning dish if needed, until a fork can be inserted easily in the flesh of the squash, 13 to 15 minutes.

Keep covered while you cook the remaining squash. (Refrigerate cooked squash halves up to 2 days.)

For filling, melt butter or heat oil in large skillet over medium heat.

Add onion and poblano; cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute.

Stir in rice, corn, salt, thyme, pepper and allspice; heat thoroughly. Remove from heat.

Stir in cheese, green onions and cilantro. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange cooked squash halves cut side up in oiled baking dishes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon a quarter of the filling into each squash. Cover with a sheet of oiled aluminum foil.

Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes (longer if squash has been refrigerated before stuffing).

Serve hot with a squeeze of lime.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving605
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol58mg19%
Protein20g39%
Carbs90g30%
Vitamin A252µg28%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.8%
Vitamin B61mg84%
Vitamin C227mg100%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium525mg52%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)139µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)200µg50%
Folic acid43µgN/A
Iron5mg30%
Magnesium194mg46%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus470mg67%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium2033mg43%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.6%
Sodium577mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg71.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water621gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
Acorn Squash
best recipes
rice
vegetarian recipes
weeknight dinner ideas
Acorn Squash with Cheesy Rice and Poblanos
poblanos