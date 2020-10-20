October 20, 2020
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Pop this easy spinach bake into the oven and bake it for about 35 minutes. The simple and delicious appetizer can serve up to 12 people.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 6 Large Eggland's Best eggs
- 1 1/2 Cup low-fat part-skim Ricotta Cheese
- 1 Tablespoon Onion, minced
- 2 Teaspoons Flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dry Mustard or 1 teaspoon Dijon Mustard
- 1/4 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
- 1 package (10 oz.) frozen chopped Spinach, cooked & drained
- 1 Teaspoon Pimento, chopped (for garnish)
Directions
In a medium bowl, beat together all ingredients except spinach.
Lay spinach in bottom of greased 1-1/2 quart casserole or baking dish.
Pour mixed ingredients on top of spinach.
Bake in a preheated 350° F oven about 30-35 minutes until knife inserted near center comes out clean.
Garnish with pimentos.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving97
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein7g15%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A188µg21%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.7%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.2%
Vitamin K115µg95%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber0.6g2.3%
Folate (food)62µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg15%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.5%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium202mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.9%
Sodium179mg7%
Water64gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%