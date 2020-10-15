  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Spicy Pasta Provençal

October 15, 2020 | 2:26pm
French flavors in a flash
Courtesy of McCormick

This spicy pasta provençal recipe, full of common French ingredients like garlic, olives, capers and tomatoes, will transport you from your kitchen to the south of France.

6
Servings
295
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)

Notes

You may substitute the Kalamata olives with pitted black olives. 

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces spaghetti
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1/2 Cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons capers
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Italian Seasoning
  • 1/8 to 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crushed Red Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Cook pasta as directed on package.

Drain well

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-low heat.

Add garlic; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or just until fragrant.

Add tomatoes, olives, capers, Italian seasoning and red pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tomatoes begin to soften

Place pasta in large serving bowl.

Add tomato mixture and parsley; toss well.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving295
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein10g20%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A60µg7%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg10%
Vitamin C10mg12%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K38µg31%
Calcium182mg18%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus175mg25%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium251mg5%
Sodium327mg14%
Water76gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
