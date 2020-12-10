Spicy Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin is the perfect protein to add to your weeknight dinner rotation. Serve the meat over a bed of rice with adobo sauce, peppers and onions.
This recipe is by Lisa Schumacher and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 Pound beef tenderloin
- 1 white onion
- 1 poblano
- 3 cloves sliced garlic
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) fire-roasted tomatoes
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 chopped chipotle pepper
- 1 to 2 Tablespoon adobo sauce
- Rice, for serving
- Cilantro, for serving
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over high heat.
Brown 1 1/2 pounds beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 6 minutes. Transfer meat to a bowl.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Add 1 white onion, thinly sliced, and 1 poblano, seeded, thinly sliced; cook over high heat until crisp-tender, 5 minutes.
Add 3 cloves sliced garlic; cook, 1 minute.
Add 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 chopped chipotle pepper plus 1-2 tablespoons adobo sauce; cook until reduced by half.
Return meat to skillet; simmer over low heat until meat is done to your liking.
Serve over rice, topped with chopped cilantro.