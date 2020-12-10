  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Spicy Beef Tenderloin

December 10, 2020 | 1:57pm
Pair the dish with red wine
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Beef tenderloin is the perfect protein to add to your weeknight dinner rotation. Serve the meat over a bed of rice with adobo sauce, peppers and onions. 

This recipe is by Lisa Schumacher and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune 

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 Pound beef tenderloin
  • 1 white onion
  • 1 poblano
  • 3 cloves sliced garlic
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 chopped chipotle pepper
  • 1 to 2 Tablespoon adobo sauce
  • Rice, for serving
  • Cilantro, for serving

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over high heat.

Brown 1 1/2 pounds beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 6 minutes. Transfer meat to a bowl.

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet. Add 1 white onion, thinly sliced, and 1 poblano, seeded, thinly sliced; cook over high heat until crisp-tender, 5 minutes.

Add 3 cloves sliced garlic; cook, 1 minute.

Add 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 chopped chipotle pepper plus 1-2 tablespoons adobo sauce; cook until reduced by half.

Return meat to skillet; simmer over low heat until meat is done to your liking.

Serve over rice, topped with chopped cilantro. 

