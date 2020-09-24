southwestern turkey noodle bake

Use this cozy casserole recipe to enhance your Thanksgiving day leftovers with signature Southwestern spices and melty Mexican cheese.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 Cups water
- 1 can (4 1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
- 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
- 3 Cups uncooked wide egg noodles
- 2 Cups shredded cooked turkey
- 4 Ounces cream cheese, cubed
- 2 Cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat.
Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.
Stir in tomatoes, water, chiles and Seasoning Mix.
Bring to boil.
Remove from heat.
Stir in egg noodles, turkey, cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Pour mixture into 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil.
Bake 15 minutes.
Remove foil.
Stir mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese.
Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Serve with assorted toppings such as sour cream and guacamole, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving338
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein22g44%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A165µg18%
Vitamin B120.7µg29%
Vitamin B60.4mg34%
Vitamin C20mg22%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium298mg30%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)87µg22%
Folic acid29µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus309mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium410mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.8%
Sodium487mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg66.1%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water234gN/A
Zinc3mg23%