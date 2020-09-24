  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Southwestern Turkey Noodle Bake

September 24, 2020 | 11:40am
A second act for Thanksgiving's star turkey
Southwestern Turkey Noodle Bake

Courtesy of McCormick

Use this cozy casserole recipe to enhance your Thanksgiving day leftovers with signature Southwestern spices and melty Mexican cheese.



Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
338
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 can (4 1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
  • 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 3 Cups uncooked wide egg noodles
  • 2 Cups shredded cooked turkey
  • 4 Ounces cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 Cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.

Stir in tomatoes, water, chiles and Seasoning Mix.

Bring to boil.

Remove from heat.

Stir in egg noodles, turkey, cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Pour mixture into 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil.

Bake 15 minutes.

Remove foil.

Stir mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serve with assorted toppings such as sour cream and guacamole, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving338
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein22g44%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A165µg18%
Vitamin B120.7µg29%
Vitamin B60.4mg34%
Vitamin C20mg22%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium298mg30%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)87µg22%
Folic acid29µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus309mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium410mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.8%
Sodium487mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg66.1%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water234gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
