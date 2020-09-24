southwestern turkey noodle bake

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.

Stir in tomatoes, water, chiles and Seasoning Mix.

Bring to boil.

Remove from heat.

Stir in egg noodles, turkey, cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Pour mixture into 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil.

Bake 15 minutes.

Remove foil.

Stir mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serve with assorted toppings such as sour cream and guacamole, if desired.