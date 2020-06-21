Southwestern Smoky Ranchero Burger With Grilled Avocado

For a burger with smoky Southwestern flavor, season ground beef with Grill Mates Smoky Ranchero Marinade. Top the burger with a dollop of tangy lime mayo and a grilled avocado half that holds diced tomato and Mexican Cotija cheese.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the Lime Mayonnaise:
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 package McCormick Grill Mates Smoky Ranchero Marinade, divided
For the Stuffed Avocado:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1/4 Cup crumbled Cotija cheese
- 1/4 Cup diced tomato
For the Burgers:
- 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
- 4 Kaiser rolls
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
Directions
For the Lime Mayonnaise:
Mix mayonnaise, lime juice and 1 teaspoon of the Marinade Mix in small bowl until well blended.
Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the Stuffed Avocado:
Halve and seed avocados. Carefully remove peel, leaving each half intact.
Lightly season with salt and pepper.
In a bowl, mix cheese and tomato. Set aside.
Grill avocado halves, cut-sides down, 30 seconds. Turn over avocados. Place 2 tablespoons of cheese mixture into each avocado half. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired. Grill 4 to 5 minutes.
For the Burgers:
Mix ground beef and remaining Marinade Mix until well blended. Shape into 4 patties.
Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F).
Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.
Serve burgers on rolls topped with stuffed avocados, lime mayonnaise and onion slices.
Press roll gently to smash the stuffed avocado.