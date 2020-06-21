Southwestern Smoky Ranchero Burger With Grilled Avocado

Mix ground beef and remaining Marinade Mix until well blended. Shape into 4 patties.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F).

Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.

Serve burgers on rolls topped with stuffed avocados, lime mayonnaise and onion slices.

Press roll gently to smash the stuffed avocado.