  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Southwestern Smoky Ranchero Burger With Grilled Avocado

June 21, 2020
This recipe may just change your life
Southwestern Smoky Ranchero Burger With Grilled Avocado
Courtesy of McCormick

For a burger with smoky Southwestern flavor, season ground beef with Grill Mates Smoky Ranchero Marinade. Top the burger with a dollop of tangy lime mayo and a grilled avocado half that holds diced tomato and Mexican Cotija cheese.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
32 m
20 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
5 Amazing Southwestern- and Mexican-Inspired Vegan Recipes
5 Trendy Burger Recipes
50 Best Burger Recipes

Ingredients

For the Lime Mayonnaise:

  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 package McCormick Grill Mates Smoky Ranchero Marinade, divided

For the Stuffed Avocado:

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 1/4 Cup crumbled Cotija cheese
  • 1/4 Cup diced tomato

For the Burgers:

  • 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
  • 4 Kaiser rolls
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

For the Lime Mayonnaise:

Mix mayonnaise, lime juice and 1 teaspoon of the Marinade Mix in small bowl until well blended.

Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the Stuffed Avocado:

Halve and seed avocados. Carefully remove peel, leaving each half intact.

Lightly season with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, mix cheese and tomato. Set aside.

Grill avocado halves, cut-sides down, 30 seconds. Turn over avocados. Place 2 tablespoons of cheese mixture into each avocado half. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired. Grill 4 to 5 minutes.

For the Burgers:

Mix ground beef and remaining Marinade Mix until well blended. Shape into 4 patties.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 160°F).

Toast rolls on the grill, open-side down, about 30 seconds.

Serve burgers on rolls topped with stuffed avocados, lime mayonnaise and onion slices.

Press roll gently to smash the stuffed avocado.

Tags
best recipes
burger recipes
grilled avocado
ground beef
best burger recipe
avocado recipe
ground beef recipes