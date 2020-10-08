sourdough biscuits

Put ½ cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees) in the bottom of a small bowl.

Add the yeast and a generous pinch of sugar; stir and let stand until foamy, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in ½ cup of the flour.

Cover and let stand at room temperature overnight (or up to about 24 hours).

Butter a 9- or 10-inch well-seasoned cast-iron skillet.

Scrape the sourdough starter into a large bowl.

Stir in 5 tablespoons melted butter, salt, ½ teaspoon sugar, baking powder and baking soda.

Stir in the remaining 1 ¾ cups flour and gently mix to make a soft dough.

Work the dough gently; it’s OK if it’s shaggy-looking.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface.

Gently pat or roll to ½-inch thickness.

Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut dough 12 to 14 rounds. (Be gentle when re-rolling dough scraps.)

Place the rounds in the buttered pan (it’s OK if they touch).

Cover with a towel and let rise about 1 hour.

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Brush the tops of the biscuits with the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Bake until golden and firm to the touch, about 20 minutes.

Serve warm with soft butter and the compote.