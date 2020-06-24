Cozy up this fall with old-fashioned soft pumpkin cookies. The blend of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla extract makes for a perfect comforting dessert combo.
Recipe courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestle
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 1/2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup butter (1 stick), softened
- 1 Cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 1 large egg
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 2 Cups powdered sugar, sifted
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 1 Tablespoon butter, softened
Directions
Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease baking sheets.
Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in medium bowl. Beat sugar and 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter in large mixer bowl until well blended.
Beat in pumpkin, egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto prepared baking sheets.
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until edges are firm. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Drizzle Glaze over cookies.
Combine sifted powdered sugar, milk, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in small bowl until smooth.