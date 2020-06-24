Old-Fashioned Soft Pumpkin Cookies

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease baking sheets.



Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in medium bowl. Beat sugar and 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter in large mixer bowl until well blended.

Beat in pumpkin, egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until edges are firm. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Drizzle Glaze over cookies.



Combine sifted powdered sugar, milk, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in small bowl until smooth.