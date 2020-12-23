Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Tart

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Roll the crust between two sheets of waxed paper to an 11-inch circle about ⅛ inch thick.

Fit the circle into a deep 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom.

Roll the rolling pin over the rim of the tart pan to trim off the excess dough.

Line the crust with a piece of foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. (This will help prevent shrinkage and puffing while the crust bakes.)

Bake until the edges are golden, usually about 25 minutes. Remove foil and pie weights. Cool crust on a wire rack.

Set tart crust in the pan on a baking sheet.

Arrange salmon, cream cheese and chives in the bottom of the shell. Sprinkle with pepper. Beat eggs with half-and-half in a small bowl. Carefully pour over the salmon mixture.

Bake until filling is puffed and golden, about 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Remove the sides of the tart pan. Serve warm.