Slow-roasted beef pot roast with fennel sausage and spinach

Notes

• Allow plenty of time to brown the meat; browning adds tremendous flavor and visual appeal to the finished dish.

• Don't add too much liquid or all the flavors will be diluted.

• Use the low setting to keep the cooking gentle.

• Don't set it and forget it; too long in the slow cooker yields dry, stringy meat.

• Work ahead so there's time to skim the fat before serving. I like to refrigerate the pot roast or stews overnight, then scrape off any solidified fat and reheat the whole thing very gently on the stovetop (in my copper brazier) to serve.