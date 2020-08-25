August 25, 2020 | 1:05pm
Turn mashed potatoes into an entire weeknight meal with this loaded potato soup. The rich and creamy soup is packed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chopped green onion.
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Loaded Potato Soup Recipe & Seasoning Mix
- 6-7 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 6 cups)
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
- 3 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 6 slices crisply cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1/4 Cup chopped green onions
Directions
Place potatoes and onion in slow cooker.
Whisk Seasoning Mix and stock in bowl until well blended. Pour over potatoes and onion; stir to coat. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until potatoes are tender.
Mash potatoes with a potato masher until desired thickness. Stir in milk and 1 cup of the cheese. Cover. Cook 30 minutes longer on HIGH or until desired consistency. Sprinkle with bacon, green onions and remaining 1/2 cup cheese before serving. Dollop with sour cream, if desired.
Servings7
Calories Per Serving409
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein16g33%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A78µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.3%
Vitamin B60.8mg58.1%
Vitamin C41mg45%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium223mg22%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus311mg44%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1062mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24%
Sodium488mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water300gN/A
Zinc2mg18%