Slow Cookers Loaded Potato Soup

Place potatoes and onion in slow cooker.

Whisk Seasoning Mix and stock in bowl until well blended. Pour over potatoes and onion; stir to coat. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH or until potatoes are tender.

Mash potatoes with a potato masher until desired thickness. Stir in milk and 1 cup of the cheese. Cover. Cook 30 minutes longer on HIGH or until desired consistency. Sprinkle with bacon, green onions and remaining 1/2 cup cheese before serving. Dollop with sour cream, if desired.