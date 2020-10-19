  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Sloppy Joe Sliders

October 19, 2020 | 4:50pm
Like regular sloppy Joes, only smaller
slow cooker sloppy joe sliders
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

You can't go wrong with sloppy Joes, and these tiny sandwiches take just 10 minutes to prepare. Kick your feet up and let your slow cooker do the bulk of the work until its time to feast.

This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.

Ready in
6 h 40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
6 h 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings

Ingredients

  • 12-pack King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
  • 1 Cup Heinz ketchup
  • 2 Pounds ground beef
  • 1 Cup chopped sweet onion
  • 3 Teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 Cup chopped sweet bell peppers
  • 1/4 Cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 Cup light brown sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons Heinz Yellow Mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons chili powder

Directions

Cook ground beef with onion and garlic until beef is browned and onion is tender.

Drain fat.

In slow cooker, combine ketchup, peppers, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, Heinz mustard, vinegar and chili powder.

Mix well.

Add the cooked and drained beef mixture.

Stir everything until beef is coated with liquid mixture.

Cover and cook on low for six to eighth hours.

Slice King's Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally.

Evenly distribute sloppy Joe mixture on rolls and top with Heinz ketchup.

Separate sliders and serve.

