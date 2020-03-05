Skinny Zucchini Frittata

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Add the butter, spinach, and sliced zucchini to a 10-inch cast iron skillet and cover. Cook, stirring occasionally until spinach has wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and a sprinkle of sea salt. Continue cooking, uncovered, until zucchini has some golden-brown color to it.

Beat the eggs and buttermilk, cheddar cheese, and sea salt in a mixing bowl with a spoon.

Pour the egg mixture into the cast iron skillet over the vegetable mixture and use a wooden spoon to distribute the vegetables evenly. Sprinkle on the goat cheese and Top with Fresh Herbs.

Transfer the cast iron skillet to the oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until the frittata has set up and has a slight golden brown tone. Allow frittata to cool 5 minutes before slicing and serving.