

4.5
2 ratings

Simply Pumpkin, Orange & Ginger Smoothie

September 21, 2020 | 1:38pm
A perfectly tasty afternoon pick-me-up
Pumpkin breakfast smoothie

Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé

Know what you can have in three minutes? This bright and easy pumpkin, orange and ginger smoothie. 

Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé. 

Ready in
3 m
3 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
120
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe can easily be halved for a single serving to be mixed in your glass.

If fresh ginger is not on hand, substitute 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger.

Pumpkin may be stored, up to 1 week in the refrigerator, in a resealable plastic container.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
  • 2 Cups orange juice
  • 1/2 to 1 Teaspoon grated fresh ginger or more to taste

Directions

Combine pumpkin, orange juice and ginger in small pitcher; stir until smooth.

If not drinking right away, cover and refrigerate any remaining.

This nectar is best when consumed within 2 days.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving120
Total Fat0.5g0.8%
Sugar22gN/A
Protein2g4%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A148µg16%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.1%
Vitamin C127mg100%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber0.7g2.6%
Folate (food)79µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium31mg7%
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus55mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium598mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium3mgN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.8%
Water246gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
