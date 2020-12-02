Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Trim top (stem end) off the butternut. Cut butternut crosswise in 2 pieces — one the long skinny “neck” and the other the bulbous bottom.

Peel each of the pieces. Cut each in half; scoop out the seeds and fibrous pulp. Cut the flesh into 1 to 1 ½ inches pieces.

Transfer squash to a rimmed baking sheet.

Add oil; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with salt. (This is the time to season with chili powders, etc. being mindful of the salt in the powders and the salt you are adding.)

Roast squash, stirring once or twice, until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from oven.

Serve sprinkled with herbs.