Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

December 2, 2020
You just need four ingredients
haoliang/E+ via Getty Images

Whether it's served as a side dish, or used as a salad garnish, roasted butternut squash complements any fall dish. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
181
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 medium-large butternut squash, about 2 pounds OR 2 packages (12 ounces each) diced butternut squash
  • 1/4 Cup expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Chopped fresh or dried herbs

Directions

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Trim top (stem end) off the butternut. Cut butternut crosswise in 2 pieces — one the long skinny “neck” and the other the bulbous bottom.

Peel each of the pieces. Cut each in half; scoop out the seeds and fibrous pulp. Cut the flesh into 1 to 1 ½ inches pieces.

Transfer squash to a rimmed baking sheet.

Add oil; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with salt. (This is the time to season with chili powders, etc. being mindful of the salt in the powders and the salt you are adding.)

Roast squash, stirring once or twice, until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from oven.

Serve sprinkled with herbs.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving181
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Protein1g3%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A668µg74%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.4%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K35µg29%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium451mg10%
Sodium296mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%
