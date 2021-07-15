shabu-shabu

Step 1: Make dipping sauces; set out in small bowls for each guest. Set out a small dish of the grated daikon and seven-spice blend. Make 2 cups white rice following the instructions on the package and keep warm.

Step 2: Use a supersharp knife to very thinly slice the 1/2-3/4 pounds beef. Arrange on a large serving platter. Arrange 1/2-3/4 pounds shrimp on platter.

Step 3: Pat 1/2 pounds tofu dry; cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. Arrange tofu, 1 piece sliced daikon, 2 peeled carrots, 2 sliced bok choy heaads, 4 green onions and 1 bunch mushrooms on a platter.

Step 4: For cooking at the table, heat dashi broth in a saucepan set over a burner. Heat until just under the simmer (very small bubbles break on surface). Alternatively, heat broth in a fondue pot.

Step 5: Let guests cook their own food by using chopsticks to swish the food through the simmering liquid, until just cooked, usually just a few seconds for beef and slightly longer for shrimp and vegetables. Guests can dip cooked meat and vegetables in sauces as desired and enjoy with a sprinkle of grated daikon and spice blend.

Step 6: When all the cooking is done, mix cooked rice with about 2 cups of the liquid left in the pot. Simmer to heat thoroughly. Stir in the beaten eggs until they are set, about 1 minute. Stir in chopped green onions and cilantro. Serve this soupy rice in small bowls drizzled with soy sauce.