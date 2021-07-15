Shabu-shabu (named for the swishing sound the meat makes as it moves through the cooking liquid) is easy to do at home; you'll need a way to keep the broth superhot at the table. You can use an electric burner and a saucepan. A fondue pot will work too, simply start by heating the broth to a simmer on the stove and then transferring it to the fondue pot. If necessary, reheat the broth on the stove so it is piping hot.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups dashi broth, see recipe
- Dipping sauces, see recipes
- Grated daikon or other radish
- Japanese seven-spice blend (shichimi) or crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 Cups white rice
- 1/2-3/4 Pound beef sirloin or rib-eye steak (or very thinly sliced boneless wagyu beef)
- 1/2-3/4 Pound large peeled uncooked shrimp (with tail segment left on), patted dry
- 1/2 Pound very firm organic tofu
- 1 piece (4 ounces) daikon or other radish, peeled, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces
- 1-2 skinny carrots, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch slabs
- 2 baby bok choy heads, quartered, or ½ small head Chinese cabbage, cut into large pieces
- 4 slender green onions, trimmed
- 8 fresh shiitake mushroom caps, wiped clean, halved
- 1 small bunch enoki mushrooms, optional
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 Tablespoons each: chopped green onions, fresh cilantro
- Soy sauce
For the citrus-soy dipping sauce
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon sugar
For the sesame-miso dipping sauce
- 1/4 Cup dashi broth or chicken broth
- 1/4 Cup tahini
- 1/4 Cup rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons white miso paste
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
For the dashi broth
- 5 Cups water
- 1/2 Ounce (about a 4-inch square piece) dried kombu (Japanese seaweed)
- 1-2 Tablespoon bonito shavings
Directions
Step 1: Make dipping sauces; set out in small bowls for each guest. Set out a small dish of the grated daikon and seven-spice blend. Make 2 cups white rice following the instructions on the package and keep warm.
Step 2: Use a supersharp knife to very thinly slice the 1/2-3/4 pounds beef. Arrange on a large serving platter. Arrange 1/2-3/4 pounds shrimp on platter.
Step 3: Pat 1/2 pounds tofu dry; cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. Arrange tofu, 1 piece sliced daikon, 2 peeled carrots, 2 sliced bok choy heaads, 4 green onions and 1 bunch mushrooms on a platter.
Step 4: For cooking at the table, heat dashi broth in a saucepan set over a burner. Heat until just under the simmer (very small bubbles break on surface). Alternatively, heat broth in a fondue pot.
Step 5: Let guests cook their own food by using chopsticks to swish the food through the simmering liquid, until just cooked, usually just a few seconds for beef and slightly longer for shrimp and vegetables. Guests can dip cooked meat and vegetables in sauces as desired and enjoy with a sprinkle of grated daikon and spice blend.
Step 6: When all the cooking is done, mix cooked rice with about 2 cups of the liquid left in the pot. Simmer to heat thoroughly. Stir in the beaten eggs until they are set, about 1 minute. Stir in chopped green onions and cilantro. Serve this soupy rice in small bowls drizzled with soy sauce.
For the citrus-soy dipping sauce
Step 1: Mix 1/4 cup soy sauce, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and ¼ teaspoon sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves.
For the sesame-miso dipping sauce
Step 1: Mix ¼ cup dashi broth or chicken broth, 1/4 cup tahini, 1/4 cup rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons white miso paste, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 tablespoon soy sauce in small bowl until smooth.
For the dashi broth
Step 1: Heat 5 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add 1/2 ounce (about a 4-inch square piece) dried kombu (Japanese seaweed); as soon as it returns to a boil, remove the kombu. Reduce heat to low; add 1 or 2 tablespoons bonito shavings. Remove from heat; strain. Refrigerate up to 3 days.