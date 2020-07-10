Salmon and Shrimp Poke Bowl

1 tsp FurikakeWash and dry the fresh produce. Cut off and discard the root ends of the bok choy; roughly chop. Quarter the lime. Halve and pit the avocado. Using a spoon, remove the avocado from the skin, then thinly slice. Place in a bowl and top with the juice of 2 lime wedges; season with salt and pepper. Thinly slice the cucumbers; place in a bowl and add half the furikake; toss to coat. Thinly slice the radishes. To make the sauce, in a bowl, combine the soy glaze and the juice of the remaining lime wedges. In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons of water, and as much of the sambal oelek as you’d like, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be.

In a small pot, combine the rice, a big pinch of salt, and 3/4 cup of water; heat to boiling on high. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook, without stirring, 15 to 17 minutes, or until tender and the water has been absorbed. Turn off the heat and fluff with a fork; stir in the sautéed aromatics until melted and combined.

Meanwhile, pat the salmon dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. In a medium pan (nonstick, if you have one), heat 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil on medium until hot. Add the seasoned salmon, skin side up. Loosely cover the pan with foil and cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Flip and cook 2 to 4 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.* Transfer to a large bowl. Wipe out the pan.

When cool enough to handle, carefully remove the skin from the cooked salmon. Using two forks, flake the salmon into large pieces. Add the sesame oil and remaining furikake; stir to coat.

Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels; remove the tails. In the same pan, heat 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the prepared shrimp in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly opaque. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Leaving any browned bits (or fond) in the pan, transfer to a plate.

In the pan of reserved fond, heat 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the chopped bok choy. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes, or until softened. Turn off the heat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper if desired. Serve the finished rice topped with the dressed salmon, cooked shrimp, seasoned cucumbers, sliced radishes, dressed avocado, and cooked bok choy. Drizzle with the sauce and spicy mayo. Garnish with the crispy onions. Enjoy!