Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade

Combine all ingredients, except mayonnaise and steak, in small bowl and mix well.

Divide mixture in half. Place beef steaks and 1/2 of mixture in food-safe plastic bag, turning steaks to coat.

Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Stir mayonnaise into remaining 1/2 of mixture for sauce; cover and refrigerate.

Remove steaks from marinade, and discard remaining marinade.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 13 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 17 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Season steaks with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce.