4.5
2 ratings

Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade

April 9, 2020
Marinate your steaks in some delicious yogurt
Photo courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

Using round steaks, this recipe calls for a marinade of yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, paprika, parsley and lemon juice.

This recipe is courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
534
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 beef Eye of Round steaks, cut 1-inch thick (approx. 8 oz. each)
  • 1 Cup plain nonfat yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon sweet paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except mayonnaise and steak, in small bowl and mix well.

Divide mixture in half. Place beef steaks and 1/2 of mixture in food-safe plastic bag, turning steaks to coat.

Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Stir mayonnaise into remaining 1/2 of mixture for sauce; cover and refrigerate.

Remove steaks from marinade, and discard remaining marinade.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 13 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 17 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Season steaks with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving534
Total Fat32g48%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol164mg55%
Protein53g100%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A59µg7%
Vitamin B125µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K66µg55%
Calcium171mg17%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Iron5mg28%
Magnesium69mg16%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg94%
Phosphorus570mg81%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium982mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.9%
Sodium739mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.2%
Water218gN/A
Zinc10mg88%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
