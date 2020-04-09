Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade

Using round steaks, this recipe calls for a marinade of yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, paprika, parsley and lemon juice.
This recipe is courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.
Ingredients
- 4 beef Eye of Round steaks, cut 1-inch thick (approx. 8 oz. each)
- 1 Cup plain nonfat yogurt
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
Directions
Combine all ingredients, except mayonnaise and steak, in small bowl and mix well.
Divide mixture in half. Place beef steaks and 1/2 of mixture in food-safe plastic bag, turning steaks to coat.
Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.
Stir mayonnaise into remaining 1/2 of mixture for sauce; cover and refrigerate.
Remove steaks from marinade, and discard remaining marinade.
Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 13 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 17 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Season steaks with salt, as desired. Serve with sauce.