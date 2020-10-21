root beer pulled pork with root beer bbq sauce

Root beer, like other sodas, makes a great marinade for meat. This recipe capitalizes on the unique flavor by doubling down in the meat and the sauce.
Notes
Recipe developed for Imperial Sugar by Shelly Jaronsky @CookiesandCups.
Ingredients
For the pork
- 1 white onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- 4 Pounds boneless center cut pork loin
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle root beer
For the root beer BBQ sauce
- 1 Cup root beer
- 1 Cup ketchup
- 3 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tablespoons molasses
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
Directions
For the pork
Place onions and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker.
Combine the sugar, salt and pepper in a bowl and coat the meat with the mixture.
Place the meat in the slow cooker on top of the onions.
Pour the root beer around the sides of the slow cooker.
Cook on high for four to five hours until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.
Shred the meat with a fork and mix it in with the juices to keep it tender.
Serve on a bun.
Store airtight for up to three days.
For the root beer BBQ sauce
Place all the ingredients in a medium saucepot and stir until combined.
Simmer for 30 minutes.
Drizzle the BBQ sauce on top of the pork to serve.
Store airtight for up to two weeks.