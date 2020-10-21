root beer pulled pork with root beer bbq sauce

Place onions and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Combine the sugar, salt and pepper in a bowl and coat the meat with the mixture.

Place the meat in the slow cooker on top of the onions.

Pour the root beer around the sides of the slow cooker.

Cook on high for four to five hours until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.

Shred the meat with a fork and mix it in with the juices to keep it tender.

Serve on a bun.

Store airtight for up to three days.