4.5
2 ratings

Root Beer Pulled Pork With Root Beer BBQ Sauce

October 21, 2020
Root beer isn't just for sipping
Root Beer Pulled Pork with Root Beer BBQ Sauce
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Root beer, like other sodas, makes a great marinade for meat. This recipe capitalizes on the unique flavor by doubling down in the meat and the sauce. 

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
5 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
418
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Recipe developed for Imperial Sugar by Shelly Jaronsky @CookiesandCups.

Ingredients

For the pork

  • 1 white onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 Pounds boneless center cut pork loin
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle root beer

For the root beer BBQ sauce

  • 1 Cup root beer
  • 1 Cup ketchup
  • 3 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons molasses
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika

Directions

For the pork

Place onions and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Combine the sugar, salt and pepper in a bowl and coat the meat with the mixture.

Place the meat in the slow cooker on top of the onions.

Pour the root beer around the sides of the slow cooker.

Cook on high for four to five hours until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.

Shred the meat with a fork and mix it in with the juices to keep it tender.

Serve on a bun.

Store airtight for up to three days.

For the root beer BBQ sauce

Place all the ingredients in a medium saucepot and stir until combined.

Simmer for 30 minutes.

Drizzle the BBQ sauce on top of the pork to serve.

Store airtight for up to two weeks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving418
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein30g61%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.8µg33.4%
Vitamin B60.8mg63.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.8µg5%
Vitamin E0.7mg5%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus313mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium728mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.2%
Sodium584mg24%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water172gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
