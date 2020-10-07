Roast beef tenderloin with persillade

Every holiday dinner needs one star of the show and this year it's sure to be this juicy roast beef tenderloin, served with persillade.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons coarse (kosher) salt
- 1 Tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 6 garlic cloves, 4 cloves left whole, 2 finely minced
- 1 center-cut, trimmed section of beef tenderloin (trimmed before weighing), 2 pounds
- 2 loosely packed cups flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1/2 to 3/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice
Directions
Mix mustard, salt, pepper and 2 cloves minced garlic in a small bowl. (Refrigerate covered up to 1 day; use at room temperature.)
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Place beef on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan.
Spread mustard mixture over all surfaces of the beef tenderloin.
Roast uncovered until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 130 degrees for medium-rare, 30 to 35 minutes, or 140 degrees for medium doneness, 40 to 45 minutes.
Remove roast from oven; transfer to a carving board and cover loosely with aluminum foil.
Let stand, 10 to 15 minutes; temperature will rise a few degrees.
Meanwhile, pulse 4 remaining whole garlic cloves in a blender or food processor until finely chopped.
Add parsley and chop with on/off turns.
With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the oil and vinegar.
Transfer to a small serving bowl.
Season with salt.
To serve, slice the tenderloin into 1/4-inch thick slices.
Arrange on a warm platter.
Be sure to pour any juices over the slices.
Drizzle slices with a bit of the parsley sauce.