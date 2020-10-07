Roast beef tenderloin with persillade

Mix mustard, salt, pepper and 2 cloves minced garlic in a small bowl. (Refrigerate covered up to 1 day; use at room temperature.)

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Place beef on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan.

Spread mustard mixture over all surfaces of the beef tenderloin.

Roast uncovered until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 130 degrees for medium-rare, 30 to 35 minutes, or 140 degrees for medium doneness, 40 to 45 minutes.

Remove roast from oven; transfer to a carving board and cover loosely with aluminum foil.

Let stand, 10 to 15 minutes; temperature will rise a few degrees.

Meanwhile, pulse 4 remaining whole garlic cloves in a blender or food processor until finely chopped.

Add parsley and chop with on/off turns.

With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the oil and vinegar.

Transfer to a small serving bowl.

Season with salt.

To serve, slice the tenderloin into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Arrange on a warm platter.

Be sure to pour any juices over the slices.

Drizzle slices with a bit of the parsley sauce.