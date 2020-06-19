Red Beet Chips with Garlic Parsley Dip

At your next cookout, try serving these beet chips with garlic parsley dip. The combination of the homemade veggie chips mixed with the savory dip is one for the books.
Recipe courtesy of Lora Wiley, Diary of a Mad Hausfrau
Ingredients
For the red beet chips
- 2 large red beet bulbs
- oil for frying
- fancy salt (I used Camargue)
For the dip
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
- 1 Teaspoon chopped garlic
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Directions
For the red beet chips
Peel the beets and cut away the greens.
Use a sharp knife or a mandoline to thinly slice the beets.
If you want to cut the beets into heart shapes, I suggest using a variety of sizes of heart-shaped cookie cutters. This way you can arrange more than one cutter on the slice to get more chips.
Heat the oil in a medium-sized skillet to 375 degrees F.
Place a layer of paper towels beside the stove.
Place the chips in and fry for 4-6 minutes.
Remove the beet chips with a slotted spoon or spatula and let them drain on the paper towels.
Pat the excess oil off of the top of the chips and sprinkle with salt.
For the dip
In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, parsley, and garlic.
Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Transfer the chips to a bowl and serve immediately with the dip.