Red Beet Chips with Garlic Parsley Dip

Peel the beets and cut away the greens.

Use a sharp knife or a mandoline to thinly slice the beets.

If you want to cut the beets into heart shapes, I suggest using a variety of sizes of heart-shaped cookie cutters. This way you can arrange more than one cutter on the slice to get more chips.

Heat the oil in a medium-sized skillet to 375 degrees F.

Place a layer of paper towels beside the stove.

Place the chips in and fry for 4-6 minutes.

Remove the beet chips with a slotted spoon or spatula and let them drain on the paper towels.

Pat the excess oil off of the top of the chips and sprinkle with salt.