pumpkin stuffed shells

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bring large pot of water to boil and boil shells eight to 10 minutes to al dente.

Drain.

In a small bowl combine ricotta, eggs, pumpkin, salt, cinnamon, parsley and 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

Gently stuff shells with pumpkin mixture and place in 13-by-9 baking dish.

In a medium bowl combine sauce, 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese and 8 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese, and pour on top of stuffed shells.

Bake 50 to 60 minutes.