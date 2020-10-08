  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Stuffed Shells

October 8, 2020 | 4:14pm
A fun fall meal
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

This recipe for pumpkin stuffed shells features an autumnal twist on a delicious pasta dish.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
20 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
8
Servings

Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces package jumbo shells
  • 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 16 Ounces ricotta
  • 1 (16-ounce) can pumpkin
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
  • 1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 (28-ounce) jar marinara sauce
  • 8 Ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 8 Ounces parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bring large pot of water to boil and boil shells eight to 10 minutes to al dente.

Drain.

In a small bowl combine ricotta, eggs, pumpkin, salt, cinnamon, parsley and 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

Gently stuff shells with pumpkin mixture and place in 13-by-9 baking dish.

In a medium bowl combine sauce,  8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese and 8 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese, and pour on top of stuffed shells.

Bake 50 to 60 minutes.

