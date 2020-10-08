October 8, 2020 | 4:14pm
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
This recipe for pumpkin stuffed shells features an autumnal twist on a delicious pasta dish.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces package jumbo shells
- 2 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
- 16 Ounces ricotta
- 1 (16-ounce) can pumpkin
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
- 1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 (28-ounce) jar marinara sauce
- 8 Ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
- 8 Ounces parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bring large pot of water to boil and boil shells eight to 10 minutes to al dente.
Drain.
In a small bowl combine ricotta, eggs, pumpkin, salt, cinnamon, parsley and 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese.
Gently stuff shells with pumpkin mixture and place in 13-by-9 baking dish.
In a medium bowl combine sauce, 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese and 8 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese, and pour on top of stuffed shells.
Bake 50 to 60 minutes.