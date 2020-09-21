  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Champurrado

September 21, 2020 | 1:22pm
A mug of Mexican hot chocolate to warm any chilly day
Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé

Stir pumpkin into a traditional mix of masa flour, milk, water and chocolate for a mug of champurrado with a fall-time twist. 

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
7
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For a thinner beverage, add additional milk.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup hot water
  • 1/4 Cup masa flour
  • 3 Cups lactose free 2% milk
  • 1 can (15 ounces) LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
  • 1 to 1 1/2 tablets (90 grams each) NESTLÉ ABUELITA Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate Drink
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks (optional)

Directions

Place hot water and masa flour in large saucepan; whisk until smooth.

Add milk, pumpkin and Abuelita chocolate.

Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until boiling, about 15 minutes.

Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 to 3 minutes or until thickened to desired consistency. Stir in vanilla extract.

Garnish with ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings7
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein7g14%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A531µg59%
Vitamin B120.7µg31%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.8%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium240mg24%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium61mg14%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus266mg38%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium712mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg34.9%
Sodium195mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water200gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
