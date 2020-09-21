pumpkin champurrado

September 21, 2020 | 1:22pm
Stir pumpkin into a traditional mix of masa flour, milk, water and chocolate for a mug of champurrado with a fall-time twist.
Courtesy of Very Best Baking by Nestlé.
Notes
For a thinner beverage, add additional milk.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup hot water
- 1/4 Cup masa flour
- 3 Cups lactose free 2% milk
- 1 can (15 ounces) LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 1 to 1 1/2 tablets (90 grams each) NESTLÉ ABUELITA Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate Drink
- 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- Ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks (optional)
Directions
Place hot water and masa flour in large saucepan; whisk until smooth.
Add milk, pumpkin and Abuelita chocolate.
Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until boiling, about 15 minutes.
Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 to 3 minutes or until thickened to desired consistency. Stir in vanilla extract.
Garnish with ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks, if desired.
Serve immediately.
Servings7
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein7g14%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A531µg59%
Vitamin B120.7µg31%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.8%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium240mg24%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium61mg14%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus266mg38%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium712mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg34.9%
Sodium195mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water200gN/A
Zinc1mg11%