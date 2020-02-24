  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pressure Cooker Cinnamon Roll Steel Cut Oats

February 24, 2020 | 5:36pm
Who knew cinnamon rolls could be so healthy?
Photo courtesy of Pressure Cooking Today

This sweet and hearty twist on warm baked oatmeal will delight kids of all ages. Use your Instant Pot to whip up this breakfast dish in under half an hour, and top it all off with a cinnamon-roll must have: a decadent swirl of cream cheese icing. 

Recipe courtesy of Pressure Cooking Today

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Cup steel cut oats
  • 3 1/2 Cups water
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups raisins
  • 1/4 Cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon milk

Directions

Add butter to pressure cooking pot, select Sauté. When butter is melted add the oats and toast, stirring constantly, until they start to darken and smell nutty, about 3 minutes.

Add water and salt to pressure cooking pot. Select high pressure and set 10 minutes cook time. When beep sounds, turn off pressure cooker and use a natural pressure release for 5 minutes and then do a quick pressure release to release any remaining pressure.

When valve drops carefully remove lid. Stir oats. Stir in raisins. Cover and let sit five or 10 minutes until oats are desired thickness.

Brown sugar topping

In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and cinnamon.

Cream cheese topping

In a small bowl, whisk together cream cheese, powder sugar and milk. Add more milk or powdered sugar as necessary to make an icing that will swirl.

Serve in individual bowls topped with brown sugar topping and a swirl of cream cheese topping.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving300
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol23mg8%
Protein5g9%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A77µg9%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D6IU42%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium68mg16%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.6%
Phosphorus137mg20%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium319mg7%
Sodium214mg9%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.7%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water223gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%
