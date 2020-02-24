Pressure Cooker Cinnamon Roll Steel Cut Oats

Add butter to pressure cooking pot, select Sauté. When butter is melted add the oats and toast, stirring constantly, until they start to darken and smell nutty, about 3 minutes.

Add water and salt to pressure cooking pot. Select high pressure and set 10 minutes cook time. When beep sounds, turn off pressure cooker and use a natural pressure release for 5 minutes and then do a quick pressure release to release any remaining pressure.

When valve drops carefully remove lid. Stir oats. Stir in raisins. Cover and let sit five or 10 minutes until oats are desired thickness.

Brown sugar topping

In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and cinnamon.

Cream cheese topping

In a small bowl, whisk together cream cheese, powder sugar and milk. Add more milk or powdered sugar as necessary to make an icing that will swirl.

Serve in individual bowls topped with brown sugar topping and a swirl of cream cheese topping.