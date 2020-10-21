pork and pineapple slow cooked sandwich

Place pork in slow cooker.

Top with chopped onions, pineapple and one full bottle (approximately 2 cups) barbecue sauce.

Cook on high for four to five hours. (Slow cookers vary, so adjust cooking time as needed.)

When pork is cooked, remove from slow cooker and shred with a fork.

Put shredded pork back into slow cooker to keep warm and cover with more sauce as desired.

Build sandwich: bottom bun, pineapple pork, King's Hawaiian Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce, top bun.