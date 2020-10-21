pork and pineapple slow cooked sandwich

October 21, 2020
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
This pork and pineapple recipe is great for your next game day. It comes together with just five ingredients and your slow cooker.
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 Pounds pork shoulder, fat trimmed
- 2 onions, chopped
- 1 can pineapple chunks
- 1 package King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns
- 2 bottles King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce
Directions
Place pork in slow cooker.
Top with chopped onions, pineapple and one full bottle (approximately 2 cups) barbecue sauce.
Cook on high for four to five hours. (Slow cookers vary, so adjust cooking time as needed.)
When pork is cooked, remove from slow cooker and shred with a fork.
Put shredded pork back into slow cooker to keep warm and cover with more sauce as desired.
Build sandwich: bottom bun, pineapple pork, King's Hawaiian Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce, top bun.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving1136
Total Fat38g58%
Sugar106gN/A
Saturated12g62%
Cholesterol134mg45%
Protein41g82%
Carbs155g52%
Vitamin A37µg4%
Vitamin B122µg63%
Vitamin B61mg75.1%
Vitamin C9mg9%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium233mg23%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)117µg29%
Folic acid47µgN/A
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium91mg22%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg73%
Phosphorus475mg68%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1406mg30%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg62.4%
Sodium3502mg100%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water345gN/A
Zinc6mg56%