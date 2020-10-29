  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pork Pie

October 29, 2020 | 4:19pm
Filled with two sorts of sausage and some chicken too
Pork pie
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek/food styling

Not every pie needs to be filled with sweetness. Instead, use pork in the form of lard to flavor your pie crust and two kinds of pork sausage to fill your pie. 

This recipe by Leah Eskin was adapted from the “Great British Baking Show" and appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 45 m
45 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
623
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the pastry

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 Cups bread flour
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 5 Tablespoons lard (or substitute vegetable shortening)
  • 1/3 Cup boiling water, plus more as needed
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon cream or milk

For the filling

  • 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 Ounces dried apricots, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 Pound fresh chorizo sausage, casings removed
  • 1/2 Pound fresh bratwurst sausage, casings removed
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped yellow onion

Directions

For the pastry

To make pastry, whisk together both types of flour and the salt in a large bowl.

Drop in butter and rub to crumbs.

Stir together lard and boiling water until melted; drizzle over flour and stir with a wooden spoon until dough comes together. (If dry, add a little more hot water.)

Shape into two disks, one with two-thirds of the dough, one with the remainder.

Wrap and chill.

For the filling

For the filling, season chicken with salt, thyme, zest and pepper.

Stir in apricots.

In a separate bowl, crumble together both types of sausage; mix in onions.

Butter an 8-inch springform pan.

Roll out the larger pastry disk to a thin 14-inch circle and fit into the pan.

Scatter in half the sausage mixture.

Scrape in all the chicken mixture.

Finish with remaining sausage.

Roll out the smaller portion of dough and trim to an 8 1/2-inch circle.

Fit on this lid.

Trim and crimp edges.

Snip in a vent.

Whisk together the egg and cream.

Brush top of pie with egg wash.

Set pan on a baking sheet.

Bake at 375, brushing top once or twice with egg wash, until browned, 60 to 70 minutes.

Allow to cool.

Slice into wedges.

Enjoy warm or room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving623
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated15g75%
Cholesterol146mg49%
Protein28g57%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)138µg34%
Folic acid67µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus258mg37%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium575mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.5%
Sodium626mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg54.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
pie
pork
pork pie
chorizo sausage
bratwurst sausage