To make pastry, whisk together both types of flour and the salt in a large bowl.

Drop in butter and rub to crumbs.

Stir together lard and boiling water until melted; drizzle over flour and stir with a wooden spoon until dough comes together. (If dry, add a little more hot water.)

Shape into two disks, one with two-thirds of the dough, one with the remainder.

Wrap and chill.