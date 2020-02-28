polish donuts

Place first 4 ingredients is a bowl and mix well to combine. Place in a warm spot covered with a kitchen towel and let rise for 1 hour.

When the hour is almost up, whisk eggs yolks, 1 whole egg and sugar in mixer bowl with a whisk attachment until white and fluffy (about 3-4 minutes).

Change whisk to a mixing paddle, add yeast starter and start mixing. Gradually start adding flour alternating with milk. Also add lemon zest and juice, alkohol, salt and vanilla extract. When it becomes too thick to mix with the mixing paddle, start kneading by hand. Knead until dough is smooth and it doesn't stick to your hand anymore (about 10 minutes).

Finally, slowly add melted butter and keep kneading until incorporated.

Place dough in a large bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and let rise for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, divide dough in half and roll out to about 1/2 inch / 2 cm thickness. With a glass or a metal can cut out circles and place on a cookie sheet. Do this with all of your dough. Cover dough circles with a towel and let rise for 1 hour.

About 15 minutes before the hour is up, start heating the lard. Place it in a rather narrow pot (we'll be frying only 2-3 at a time, and we need some depth of the oil) and heat on medium heat til grease reached 350℉/180℃ (or until a piece of dough place in grease starts bubbling immediately).

Be very careful with placing donuts onto hot grease. I used a wire colander to place 2 or 3 donuts at a time. Fry donuts until they are golden brown (about 45sec - 1 min per side) and flip. Remove onto a paper towel lined sheet.