Pineapple Habanero Wings

A habanero pepper, barbecue sauce and pineapple juice transform chicken wings into a sweet and spicy delight.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
- 1 dozen Chicken wings (salt & pepper to taste)
- 1 Cup KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce
- 1 (6 ounce) can Dole Pineapple Juice
- 1/4 Cup KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce
- 1/2 Habanero pepper, chopped
Directions
In a small saucepan combine pineapple juice, BBQ sauce and habanero peppers.
Bring to boiling and reduce heat to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes.
Set aside.
Set oven to 350°.
Season wings with salt and pepper to taste.
Spray baking pan with cooking spray to prevent wings from sticking.
Bake wings until cooked thoroughly, approx. 20-25 minutes. When done let cool.
Heat grill to medium/high setting.
Throw wings on grill and brush generously with BBQ sauce.
Turn wings over and brush underside with BBQ Sauce and let cook for 2 minutes.
Repeat these steps just a couple times to let BBQ Sauce caramelize on your wings, being careful not to overcook your chicken. When wings are cooked to your liking, remove from grill and serve with a nice cold Kona Brewing Company Longboard Island Lager.