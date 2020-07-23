Pineapple Habanero Wings

In a small saucepan combine pineapple juice, BBQ sauce and habanero peppers.

Bring to boiling and reduce heat to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes.

Set aside.

Set oven to 350°.

Season wings with salt and pepper to taste.

Spray baking pan with cooking spray to prevent wings from sticking.

Bake wings until cooked thoroughly, approx. 20-25 minutes. When done let cool.

Heat grill to medium/high setting.

Throw wings on grill and brush generously with BBQ sauce.

Turn wings over and brush underside with BBQ Sauce and let cook for 2 minutes.

Repeat these steps just a couple times to let BBQ Sauce caramelize on your wings, being careful not to overcook your chicken. When wings are cooked to your liking, remove from grill and serve with a nice cold Kona Brewing Company Longboard Island Lager.