4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Habanero Wings

July 23, 2020 | 3:49pm
Sweet and spicy
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

A habanero pepper, barbecue sauce and pineapple juice transform chicken wings into a sweet and spicy delight. 

Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian 

Ready in
60 m
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
322
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 dozen Chicken wings (salt & pepper to taste)
  • 1 Cup KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce
  • 1 (6 ounce) can Dole Pineapple Juice
  • 1/4 Cup KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce
  • 1/2 Habanero pepper, chopped

Directions

In a small saucepan combine pineapple juice, BBQ sauce and habanero peppers.

Bring to boiling and reduce heat to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes.

Set aside.

Set oven to 350°.

Season wings with salt and pepper to taste.

Spray baking pan with cooking spray to prevent wings from sticking.

Bake wings until cooked thoroughly, approx. 20-25 minutes. When done let cool.

Heat grill to medium/high setting.

Throw wings on grill and brush generously with BBQ sauce.

Turn wings over and brush underside with BBQ Sauce and let cook for 2 minutes.

Repeat these steps just a couple times to let BBQ Sauce caramelize on your wings, being careful not to overcook your chicken. When wings are cooked to your liking, remove from grill and serve with a nice cold Kona Brewing Company Longboard Island Lager.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving322
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein14g28%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.8%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.4%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium45mg4%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium428mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.7%
Sodium982mg41%
Water151gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
wing recipes
game day recipes