Peach Pepper Wings

Mix peaches, preserves, bourbon, water, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper in medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, blend the mixture until smooth. (Or carefully transfer to a blender; cover and blend until smooth.) Set aside.

Toss wings with oil in large bowl. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining 2 teaspoons black pepper.

Grill wings over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally.

Place grilled wings in clean large bowl. Add 3/4 cup of the peach sauce; toss to coat well. Serve immediately with remaining sauce for dipping.