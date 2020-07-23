Peach Pepper Wings

Not only are these wings great for game day but they're also an ideal summer dish. Tossed in a peachy glaze, these wings have both fresh peaches and peach preserves.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped fresh peaches
- 1 Cup peach preserves
- 3 Tablespoons bourbon
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper, divided
- 2 Teaspoons Lawry's® Coarse Ground With Parsley Garlic Salt
- 2 Pounds chicken wing pieces
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
Directions
Mix peaches, preserves, bourbon, water, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper in medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, blend the mixture until smooth. (Or carefully transfer to a blender; cover and blend until smooth.) Set aside.
Toss wings with oil in large bowl. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining 2 teaspoons black pepper.
Grill wings over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally.
Place grilled wings in clean large bowl. Add 3/4 cup of the peach sauce; toss to coat well. Serve immediately with remaining sauce for dipping.