4.5
2 ratings

Peach Pepper Wings

July 23, 2020 | 12:02pm
For a summer cookout or your next game day
Courtesy of McCormick

Not only are these wings great for game day but they're also an ideal summer dish. Tossed in a peachy glaze, these wings have both fresh peaches and peach preserves. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
492
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped fresh peaches
  • 1 Cup peach preserves
  • 3 Tablespoons bourbon
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper, divided
  • 2 Teaspoons Lawry's® Coarse Ground With Parsley Garlic Salt
  • 2 Pounds chicken wing pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions

Mix peaches, preserves, bourbon, water, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper in medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, blend the mixture until smooth. (Or carefully transfer to a blender; cover and blend until smooth.) Set aside.

Toss wings with oil in large bowl. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining 2 teaspoons black pepper.

Grill wings over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally.

Place grilled wings in clean large bowl. Add 3/4 cup of the peach sauce; toss to coat well. Serve immediately with remaining sauce for dipping.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving492
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol168mg56%
Protein27g54%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.7%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.4%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg55%
Phosphorus208mg30%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium403mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16%
Sodium145mg6%
Sugars, added26gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water158gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
Tags
best recipes