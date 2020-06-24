This recipe uses eggs to make a beautiful meringue, made in just a few easy steps, before being topped with fruit.
Recipe courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
Notes
You can find superfine sugar in gourmet stores or higher-end supermarkets, but it’s easy to make your own: just whirl granulated sugar in a food processor or blender for 1 minute until finely ground.
The meringue in this recipe requires fresh egg whites. Because of the effects of the pasteurization process on the protein structure, our organic liquid egg whites will not whip to soft or stiff peaks, so we do not recommend using them for meringue-style recipes.
Pavlova can be made a day or two ahead of time—just keep it in an airtight container. Like all meringues, it works best if you make it on a dry day. You’ll only use the egg whites, but you’ll have 3 golden yolks left over to make your next batch of scrambled eggs extra rich!
Ingredients
For the meringue
- 1 Cup superfine sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 3 large Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs, egg whites only, room temperature (see notes)
- Pinch of salt
- 3 Tablespoons water
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice or white vinegar
For the filling
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons superfine sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 Cups mixed berries and/or cut-up fruit
Directions
For the meringue
Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300F. Trace an 8-inch circle on a sheet of parchment paper and place on a baking sheet.
In a small bowl, whisk together the superfine sugar and cornstarch.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat egg whites and salt until they hold soft peaks. Add the water to “loosen” the whites, then resume beating until whites hold soft peaks again.
Increase speed to medium-high and gradually beat in the sugar and cornstarch mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, until fully incorporated. Add the lemon juice or vinegar and continue beating at high speed until the meringue holds glossy, stiff peaks, about 5-10 minutes.
Pile the meringue onto the parchment paper and use a spoon to gently spread it into the circle you’ve marked. The final shape should have swirled sides and a slightly concave center (you’ll fill that with whipped cream and fruit).
Bake meringue until pale golden with a crisp crust and marshmallowy center, about 45 minutes. Turn oven off and prop door open slightly with a wooden spoon. Let cool in oven for 1 hour.
For the filling
In a large bowl with a hand mixer on medium-high speed, whip cream, sugar, and vanilla until mixture holds stiff peaks. Chill until ready to use.
When meringue is completely cool, carefully peel away from parchment paper and place onto a serving plate.
Just before serving, fill the center of the meringue with the whipped cream and top with berries and/or fruit. To serve, slice with a serrated knife into wedges.