Notes

You can find superfine sugar in gourmet stores or higher-end supermarkets, but it’s easy to make your own: just whirl granulated sugar in a food processor or blender for 1 minute until finely ground.

The meringue in this recipe requires fresh egg whites. Because of the effects of the pasteurization process on the protein structure, our organic liquid egg whites will not whip to soft or stiff peaks, so we do not recommend using them for meringue-style recipes.

Pavlova can be made a day or two ahead of time—just keep it in an airtight container. Like all meringues, it works best if you make it on a dry day. You’ll only use the egg whites, but you’ll have 3 golden yolks left over to make your next batch of scrambled eggs extra rich!