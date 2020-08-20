  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Overnight Eggnog French Toast Casserole

August 20, 2020 | 4:32pm
A Christmas morning casserole
Egg nog french toast casserole

Courtesy of McCormick

Make everyday a holiday using this easy french toast casserole. No eggnog required, just all the signature winter sweets and holiday spices. 

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
222
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf Italian bread
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons confectioners' sugar

Directions

Cut bread into 1-inch thick slices. Remove crust. Trim each slice into a rectangle. Arrange slices in single layer in 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Mix eggs, milk, granulated sugar, extracts, baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the nutmeg in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Pour mixture over bread. Cover. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove casserole from refrigerator. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, mix confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg in small bowl. Sprinkle over French toast. Serve with maple syrup, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving222
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein10g20%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium111mg11%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)143µg36%
Folic acid64µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus181mg26%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium147mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.3%
Sodium342mg14%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.4%
Water77gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
Tags
best recipes
casserole
egg nog
french toast
holiday