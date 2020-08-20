Overnight Eggnog French Toast Casserole

Cut bread into 1-inch thick slices. Remove crust. Trim each slice into a rectangle. Arrange slices in single layer in 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Mix eggs, milk, granulated sugar, extracts, baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the nutmeg in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Pour mixture over bread. Cover. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove casserole from refrigerator. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, mix confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg in small bowl. Sprinkle over French toast. Serve with maple syrup, if desired.