One Pot Caribbean Jerk Chicken & Rice

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and peppers to skillet. Sprinkle evenly with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning.

Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned.

Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover. Cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until most of the liquid has been absorbed and rice is tender.

Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Instant Pot® Cooking Method: To prepare in Instant Pot, reduce amounts of both chicken stock and orange juice to 1 cup each. Heat oil in Instant Pot on SAUTE function. Add chicken and peppers to pot. Sprinkle with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Close lid. Set Valve to Seal. Select PRESSURE COOK (MANUAL); cook 6 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open lid once pressure inside pot is completely released. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.