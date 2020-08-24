  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

One Pot Caribbean Jerk Chicken & Rice

August 24, 2020
One pot meals are the best meals
Courtesy of McCormick

This one pot jerk chicken and rice meal can be cooked either entirely in a large skillet or in an Instant Pot. 

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
359
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 4 1/2 Teaspoons McCormick® A Hint of Sea Salt Caribbean Jerk Chicken Seasoning, divided
  • 1 1/2 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Unsalted Chicken Stock
  • 1 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 1 Cup long-grain white rice
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

Directions

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and peppers to skillet. Sprinkle evenly with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning.

Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned.

Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover. Cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until most of the liquid has been absorbed and rice is tender.

Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Instant Pot® Cooking Method: To prepare in Instant Pot, reduce amounts of both chicken stock and orange juice to 1 cup each. Heat oil in Instant Pot on SAUTE function. Add chicken and peppers to pot. Sprinkle with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Close lid. Set Valve to Seal. Select PRESSURE COOK (MANUAL); cook 6 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open lid once pressure inside pot is completely released. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving359
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein23g46%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A43µg5%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.7%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C58mg65%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium647mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.3%
Sodium284mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.3%
Water246gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
Tags
best recipes
black beans
jerk chicken
white rice
caribbean food