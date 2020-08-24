One Pot Caribbean Jerk Chicken & Rice

This one pot jerk chicken and rice meal can be cooked either entirely in a large skillet or in an Instant Pot.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 4 1/2 Teaspoons McCormick® A Hint of Sea Salt Caribbean Jerk Chicken Seasoning, divided
- 1 1/2 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Unsalted Chicken Stock
- 1 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 1 Cup long-grain white rice
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and peppers to skillet. Sprinkle evenly with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning.
Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned.
Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover. Cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until most of the liquid has been absorbed and rice is tender.
Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.
Instant Pot® Cooking Method: To prepare in Instant Pot, reduce amounts of both chicken stock and orange juice to 1 cup each. Heat oil in Instant Pot on SAUTE function. Add chicken and peppers to pot. Sprinkle with 3 teaspoons of the Seasoning. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in stock, orange juice, rice, black beans and remaining Seasoning. Close lid. Set Valve to Seal. Select PRESSURE COOK (MANUAL); cook 6 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open lid once pressure inside pot is completely released. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve with lime wedges, if desired.