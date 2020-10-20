Olive tapenade

October 20, 2020
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
Use canned anchovy, not anchovy paste, to prepare this tapenade. Keep refrigerated, stir and serve with crackers, crostini or a sliced baguette.
This recipe by Dorie Greenspan appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups (113 grams) packed, pitted, oil-cured black olives, coarsely chopped
- 1 can oil-packed anchovy, drained, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 garlic clove, germ removed, coarsely chopped
- Grated zest (about 1 teaspoon) and juice of ½ lemon (about 5 teaspoons)
- 1/2 Teaspoon herbes de Provence or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme, or more to taste
- Pinch of cayenne pepper, or more to taste
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
Directions
Using a blender or a food processor — a mini works great — put all the ingredients in the bowl.
Process, scraping down the sides frequently, until the olives and garlic are pureed.
Make the tapenade chunky or smooth — the choice is yours.
If it is too salty for your taste, stir in an additional teaspoon each of fresh lemon juice and olive oil.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving147
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein4g7%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium55mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus30mg4%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium70mg1%
Sodium621mg26%
Water31gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.2%